× Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Tynus, Zanies Comedy with Cyndi Nelson, The AVN Awards and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Jan 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 24th) It’s Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Kathy Tynus Riding Sidecar along with her personal trainer Melissa. Then, the delightful Cyndi Nelson joins us to discuss a very exciting event happening at Zanies to support comedian, Larry Reeb. Then, from the AVN awards we welcome Roe Conn Show producer, Brian Altheimer to give us some insight to the event going down in Vegas. And finally, it’s another revealing episode with Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”. All this and more!

