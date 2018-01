× Thought Leader John Horton: 2018 Mortgage Rate Snapshot

This new year still has plenty of opportunity for real estate growth, and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank Specializing in Construction Loans, Jump Mortgages and Refinancing), provided a snapshot of the 2018 rates so far and what might be what the bulk of the real estate market is shifting towards right now.