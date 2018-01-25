× The Opening Bell 1/25/18: Robert Half Study Shows Mentorship is A Win-Win

Mortgages are constantly in flux and this year could be no exception. The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank Specializing in Construction Loans, Jump Mortgages and Refinancing) to refresh perspectives on where mortgage rates might go this year. Kelee Williams (Branch Manager of Robert Half Management Resources at Hoffman Estates) shared the results from a RH study behind the benefits of professional mentoring, and how it ultimately pays off for the mentor and the mentee.