The Mincing Rascals 01.25.18: Lies, FBI named a “secret society,” DACA vs. Wall, Duerson Act

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. In talking about the president, the Rascals wonder what categorizes an actual liar. Eric explains why he’s “increasingly alarmed” by a so-called “secret society,” albeit a society ironically described. The Rascals revisit their choice between a DACA deal and a wall, a decision due Feb. 8. The gubernatorial debate and its awkward silences comes up, as do campaign contributions in the midst of the search for a new attorney general. And, the group sees merit in the Duerson Act, banning tackle football for Illinois youth.