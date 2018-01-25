× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.25.18: Blue Meets Blue, gerrymandering, Lester Holt visits North Korea

TIME magazine chose Shahd Asaly as part of its “American Voices” series, after it discovered her clothing line, Blue Meets Blue. She tells John about how she started her company that employs Syrian refugees. Then, Micah Sims of Common Cause Pennsylvania fills John in on the gerrymandering that’s occurred in Pennsylvania, and how election maps are being redrawn to encourage people to get out the vote come November. Plus, John wonders what you think of NBC Anchor Lester Holt’s report on a ski resort that propagandists in North Korea prepared for his visit.