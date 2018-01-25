THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH “WORKED INTO A SHOOT” EPISODE 2, JULY 20, 2016

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Brandon reports live from the Republican National Convention

Trump enters the RNC like The Undertaker.

Bill Clinton did it first.

Eric Andre crashes the RNC.

Dana White, not unhinged.

Here’s the angle with Scott Baio and TNA’s Eric Young.

Here are the Duck Dynasty guys with TNA’s Kurt Angle.

Here’s Jay Lethal out-Flairing Ric Flair on TNA.

Here’s the soap actress making this into the TNA convention.

The RNC counter-convention will be at the ECW Arena.

Brock is probably done in UFC.

Breaking down the WWE Draft.

Here’s the list of old wrestlers suing the WWE.

Enzo Amore explains it all.