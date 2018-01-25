THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH “LINDA MCMAHON, DOLPH ZIGGLER, JEFF ROE” EPISODE 3, JULY 22, 2016
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
Brandon reports live from the Republican National Convention.
Quick hits: Nazis, Lucifer and Hulk Hogan.
Piper’s Pit with Linda McMahon. We talk to Linda McMahon on the floor of the RNC.
Ted Cruz is the Ultimate Warrior of the GOP.
Piper’s Pit with Ted Cruz’s campaign manager Jeff Roe.
Mark Cuban delivers a billionaire bitch slap
We’re Paul Heyman Guys.
Battleground preview.
Piper’s Pit with Dolph Ziggler. We talk to The Showoff on the floor of the RNC.