THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH “BROCK LIVES MATTER” EPISODE 1, JULY 15, 2016

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Brock Lesnar unites a divided nation at UFC 200.

John Cena is America and an excellent ESPYS host.

Hillary Clinton gets support from Bret Hart Bernie Sanders.

Donald Trump’s VP and WWE’s Stephanie McMahon have their own versions of 9/11.

Here’s the audio from Chris and Brandon’s talk at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Here’s the Washington Post article we mention about a potentially contested convention.

Here’s the Vice article Chris wrote about WWE.