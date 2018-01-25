× The Download’s Swap Meet: “What did you take with you when you moved?”

It’s Thursday night so that means it’s time for the Swap Meet! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff (on a new night for 2018)! And tonight is a special show because we have a special guest: Don Wolff from Wolff’s Flea Market! And he brought Anthony Rizzo’s game-worn 2016 World Series Game 7 cleats!!! Curious to know how much Terry Bradshaw’s rookie card is worth? What about that old Cabbage Patch doll? Have a big vinyl collection you want to part with? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!

