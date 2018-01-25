× The Download Happy Hour with Justin Kaufmann at WeWork on Feb 21

Join the live audience for The Download Happy Hour with Justin Kaufmann at WeWork Kinzie (20 W. Kinzie Street, 17th floor) on Wednesday, February 21 from 5pm to 6:30pm! RSVP to attend here.

The show will feature special guests to provide business insight, entertainment, and live music. There will also be an opportunity for a Q & A session following the taping with Justin Kaufmann and show guests. Drinks and appetizers will be served.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann is an intelligent, thoughtful talk show featuring incisive commentary, hilarious comedy, in-depth interviews and live music that highlights the diversity and talent of a culturally rich city. Justin is a charming and brilliant host with an insatiable curiosity to learn about the city and the guests he interviews. The show features unique contributions in the worlds of politics, art, fashion, theater, music, literature, comedy from international superstars to cult heroes to local legends. It’s fun. It’s real. It’s yours.