× The Dave Duerson Act proposes a a ban on tackle football for kids under 12 in Illinois

Bill Gibbs, partner at Corboy & Demetrio, joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the Dave Duerson Act, which proposes a ban on tackle football for kids under 12 years old. Bill is an attorney for former players dealing with CTE. Bill explains how it’s not only concussions, but repeated blows to the head that have a cumulative effect on the health of the brain.