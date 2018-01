× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.25.18: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

We rounded out our usual political suspects with special guest, Carol Lee, from NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Chuck Todd, Eric Adelstein and Pat Brady also weigh in. Bill Gibbs, partner at Corboy & Demetrio, jumped on to talk about brain health and CTE and the Dave Duerson Act. Dean Richards was joined by special guest Elton Jim and we could barely contain ourselves.