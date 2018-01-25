× Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes live from Chicago Auto Show on Feb 13

See The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes will broadcast live from the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place on Tuesday, February 13 from 3pm to 7pm.

It’s the largest auto show in North America, open from February 10 – 19. In the market for a new vehicle or just want to see what’s new? The Chicago Auto Show is the best place for you! Interact with nearly 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs and crossover on display throughout one million square feet.

Download the Chicago Auto Show mobile app to stay up-to-date on the latest show information, view the vehicles on display and navigate the show floor. Purchase tickets through the app and get a $3 discount off a full-price adult ticket, good for any day of the show. Tickets are $13 for adults; $7 for seniors; $7 for children ages 7-12 and free for children under 7 with a paying adult.

For tickets and information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.