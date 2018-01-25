× RCS Full Show (01/24/18): Lester Holt on his trip to N. Korea, Tom Skilling explains what caused conditions that snarled commutes, and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, feat. Justin Kaufmann, for Wednesday, January 24th:

The host of NBC Nightly News and Dateline Lester Holt talks about his recent trip to ‘the Hermit Kingdom’ of North Korea, Washington Post reporter Will Hobson to talk about the sentencing of former U.S. Olympic doctor Larry Nassar, Tom Skilling talks about the conditions that lead to extremely dangerous road conditions this morning, retired Chicago Police Sergeant Peter Koconis offers tips for protecting yourself in a carjacking, the Top Five@5 features Elton John announcing his retirement from touring, ABC’s Andy Field reports on the latest developments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling, and two lucky callers compete to win Billy Joel tickets.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3457342/3457342_2018-01-24-200342.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​