× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Shutdown Aftermath: Who won, who lost; will there be a DACA deal and where is US Trade Policy headed after International Tarde meeting

Paul goes behind the curtain this week to look at the brief shutdown that stopped the government in its tracks. Who won? Did Democrats cave? Do Republicans deserve a victory lap? And will there be a DACA deal in the coming weeks? Also, a look to the impact on US trade policy after the international meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Paul is joined by democratic strategist Brad Bannon for insight and a lively discussion.