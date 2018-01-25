× Make American Vote Again: Register to vote

TO VOTE IN ILLINOIS:

You must meet the following requirements before the next election:

You must be a United States Citizen. You must be 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election and turn 18 on or before the date of the General Election.

You must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

Not be convicted and/or in jail.

Not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

TO VOTE IN INDIANA:

You must meet the following requirements before the next election:

You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana; and

You will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next General or Municipal Election, and

You are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime; and

You have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election; and

You are registered to vote.

TO VOTE IN IOWA:

You must meet the following requirements before the next election:

A U.S. citizen,

An Iowa resident, and

At least 17 1/2 years old (must be 18 years old by election day to vote).

TO VOTE IN MICHIGAN:

To register to vote, you must be all of the following:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old by Election Day

A resident of Michigan

A resident of the city or township where you are applying to register to vote.

TO VOTE IN WISCONSIN:

You must meet the following requirements before the next election:

*Be at least 18 years old.

*Live at your current residence for at least 10 days.

* You will need proof of residence, such as your Wisconsin Driver License or utility bill. You will need this when you register to vote.

