From Sundance: Maggie Gyllenhaal & Cast of The Kindergarten Teacher on Race, Women's Movement, Art and Acting

I speak with Maggie Gyllenhaal and the cast of the film, The Kindergarten Teacher, from the madness that is the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival. We talk about the women’s movement, art in America, race in America and, of course, film! Listen in and watch! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast/

