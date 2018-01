Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, the great Dean Richards! They talk about Ana Belaval’s fangirl moment after a live satellite interview with Ricky Martin, ‘Murphy Brown’ returning to TV again, the snubs and surprise of the 2018 Oscar nominations, and much more.

