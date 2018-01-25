× Common Cause Pennsylvania Executive Director Micah Sims: “The voters will actually be able to choose their representatives, and not have their representatives choose them”

Common Cause Pennsylvania Executive Director Micah Sims describes how states like Pennsylvania gerrymander, allowing its Congressional districts a 13-5 Republican advantage, and why. And, he tells John how the problem of gerrymandering is being resolved before November’s general elections to encourage people to continue voting.