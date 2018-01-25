× City Club of Chicago: Illinois Film Office Director Christine Dudley

January 25, 2017

Christine Dudley leads the Illinois Film Office promoting Illinois as a global destination for film, television and advertising production. As the gateway to government for the industry, the IFO manages the film production tax credit program, in addition to a full range of services that support production and business development for the continued growth of Illinois’ creative arts economy. In 2016, the office reported a record breaking $499 million in direct spending and over 13,000 Illinois resident job hires. Dudley was featured in the 2017 New City Film 50: Chicago’s Screen Gems.

Prior to joining the Department of Commerce, Dudley had an extensive career providing strategic planning and tactical support to a wide variety of corporate, association and political clients, including public affairs; event planning; grassroots engagement; management; compliance; earned and paid media strategies. She has served in lead management roles throughout her career including Special Assistant to U.S. Secretary of Labor Lynn Martin in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs. She also worked in senior management and advisor roles for Congressman Fred Grandy, Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka, U.S. Senator Dan Coats, and Illinois State Senator Karen McConnaughay.

In recognition of her dedication to preparing women for government and public policy positions, Christine received the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series National Coalition Iron Jawed Angel Award, and she was recognized among the Princeton Illinois’ Freedom House Gallery of Hero and Heroines. Christine is an alumna of the sketch comedy television program Beyond Our Control. In 1976, the series received the Chicago International Film Festival’s (Television) Gold Hugo Award.

Dudley currently serves on Board of the Illinois Executive Mansion Association and as a member of the Indiana University Chicago Advancement Advisory Council. Previous board service includes; the Illinois Arts Council, Shattered Globe Theatre, The Lincoln Excellence in Public Service Series (President Emeritus), the Government Assistance Program (GAP), and Chicago Women in Government Relations.

A native Hoosier, Dudley attended Indiana University. She happily resides in Chicago, Illinois.