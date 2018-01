Today’s guests include Micheal Galinsky, Dr. John Stracks, Dr. Marielle Fricchione, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about Elton John retiring from touring, holistic healing, flu season, entrainment news, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.