All The Rage: A film about the deep connection between emotions and health

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by All the Rage film director Michael Galinsky and Dr. John Stracks, a local physician who practices the mind/body healing of the film’s subject. ‘All the Rage’ is a documentary about the late Dr. John Sarno and his unconventional mind-body healing technique that has been used for decades. In this interview, they talk about the making of the documentary, the mind-body healing technique, and much more.

“All The Rage”, returns to the Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for special encore screenings on Jan. 26 and 27. For more information, please visit www.siskelfilmcenter.org/alltherage.