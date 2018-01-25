2018 Anime Awards
Crunchyroll Senior Manager, Social Media & Editorial Programmer Miles Thomas talks about Anime, Crunchyroll and the 2018 Anime award nominees.
For more information about Crunchyroll visit: Crunchyroll.com
Like Crunchyroll on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Crunchyroll
Like Crunchyroll on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Crunchyroll
You can also vote for your favorite anime at: Theanimeawards.com
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine