Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/18: Terry Savage, Naf Naf Franchising, & Chicago Small Business Outlook

After a couple weeks off, Terry Savage joined Steve to chat about all the economic news over the last couple of weeks. Frank Sennett shares the franchising business strategy for the popular chain, Naf Naf Grill, while Rosa Escareño shared the city’s outlook for the small businesses in 2017 and a couple tips for those thinking of starting a business.