× What happens when real estate developers build software with architects?

Co-founders Adam Hengels and Brian Ahmes built a company that thinks like a developer and designs like an architect. Say hello to Parafin. The Parafin tools help real estate developers automate design. This saves massive amounts of time and money. The founders match an expertise in finance and architecture. How do these co-founders share leadership?

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.