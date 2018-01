× What happens when financial planners go into business with architects?

Co-founders Adam Hengels and Brian Ahmes built a company that thinks like a developer and designs like an architect. Say hello to Parafin. The Parafin tools help real-estate developers automate design. This saves massive amounts of time and money. The founders matches an expertise in finance and architecture. How do these co-founders share leadership?

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.