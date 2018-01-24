× Top Five@5 (1/24/18): Larry Nassar has the book thrown at him, Sen. Johnson warns of secret society within the FBI, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 24th, 2018:

President Donald Trump made aware his displeasure with Rahm Emanuel and other mayors who snubbed his invite to meet about infrastructure, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina makes an example of Larry Nassar at his sentencing for violating young gymnasts, Sen. Ron Johnson(R-WI) talks about an informant with knowledge of secret society within the FBI, the Illinois Democrat candidates for governor square off in their first debate but have trouble complimenting each other, and Elton John announces his retirement from touring.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3457340/3457340_2018-01-24-200240.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

