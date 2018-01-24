LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced after being accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (1/24/18): Larry Nassar has the book thrown at him, Sen. Johnson warns of secret society within the FBI, and more…
Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 24th, 2018:
President Donald Trump made aware his displeasure with Rahm Emanuel and other mayors who snubbed his invite to meet about infrastructure, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina makes an example of Larry Nassar at his sentencing for violating young gymnasts, Sen. Ron Johnson(R-WI) talks about an informant with knowledge of secret society within the FBI, the Illinois Democrat candidates for governor square off in their first debate but have trouble complimenting each other, and Elton John announces his retirement from touring.