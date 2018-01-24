× Top Five@5 (1/23/18): The 155th witness testifies at Larry Nassar’s sentencing, Jimmy Kimmel calls the White House, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 22nd, 2018:

James Franco’s apparent snub at Oscar nominations is the least of his problems after Sarah Tither-Kaplan tells Good Morning America Franco exploited her, President Trump is bothered by a report that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a meeting Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the cast of The View aren’t buying Meghan Kelly’s attacks on Jane Fonda, the number of women testifying against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar reaches 155, and Jimmy Kimmel calls the White House.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3456773/3456773_2018-01-23-194813.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

