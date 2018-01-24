LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar appears in court to listen to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (1/23/18): The 155th witness testifies at Larry Nassar’s sentencing, Jimmy Kimmel calls the White House, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 22nd, 2018:
James Franco’s apparent snub at Oscar nominations is the least of his problems after Sarah Tither-Kaplan tells Good Morning America Franco exploited her, President Trump is bothered by a report that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a meeting Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the cast of The View aren’t buying Meghan Kelly’s attacks on Jane Fonda, the number of women testifying against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar reaches 155, and Jimmy Kimmel calls the White House.