There's a massive need for tech to fix manufacturing

After winning the MIRA award for best new tech product, DATTUS continues to upgrade the US factory system. Co-founder and CEO Anurag Garg grew DATTUS in the highly exclusive genera8tor program. His goal is to make factories smart. This sounds like a massive undertaking, doesn’t it? The biggest problem is machine data is left unused, even by massive corporations.

