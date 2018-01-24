× The Opening Bell 1/24/18: Mark Your Calendars for “National Plan Your Vacation Day”

Have you scheduled your vacation for the year? Project Time Off wants American workers to utilize their vacation days since workers forfeited 206 million vacation days in 2016. Katie Denis (Chief of Research at Project Time Off) joined Steve to spread the word on National Plan Your Vacation Day coming up next week on January 30th. Ben Fischer (Reporter at Sports Business Journal) previewed the upcoming Winter Olympics in PeyongChang where sponsors are somewhat weary, but athletes are ready to compete.