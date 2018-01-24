× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.24.18: Trump’s turn, Nassar’s “death warrant,” Trump tariffs

Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested the questioning of President Trump. Washington Post Media and Politics Reporter Callum Borchers says it’s still possible that the president obstructed justice in firing Former FBI Director James Comey. Plus, Former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison; John wants to know your take on the judge’s harsh words in court Wednesday. Finally, University of Illinois at Chicago Economics Professor Lawrence Officer and ABT Electronics Sales Manager Steve Shapiro tell John who will be impacted most by President Trump’s tariffs on solar panels and washing machine imports.