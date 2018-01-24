× SNL’s Colin Quinn, Shark Tank Chicago’s Entrepreneurs, Led Zeppelin 2, and TV Trivia with Teti! | Full Show (Jan 23rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 23rd) SNL’s Colin Quinn is coming to Chicago! Patti calls him up before he performs live at Thalia Hall on Feb 2nd. Then, Martin Dimitrov of SnapClips jumps on air to discuss his upcoming Shark Tank appearance and gives us some insight into his background and extraordinary new company! And are you ready to rock!? Well, Led Zeppelin 2 is coming to the House of Blues for their 10th year! We welcome on Bruce Lamont (Lead Singer – Robert Plant) and take listener calls for some Led Zeppelin triva! And speaking of trivia, we bring back our good friend, John Teti for another exciting episode of TV Trivia with Teti!

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Mike Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER