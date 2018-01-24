RCS Full Show (1/22/18): Roeper on the Oscars, Tom Skilling on the weather, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Justin Kaufmann for Tuesday, January 22nd, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann (in for Roe Conn) with an update on a story of man who jumped from the Skyway during Monday’s afternoon commute, ABC’s Aaron Katersky has the latest on a report that AG Jeff Sessions is trying to pressure the FBI director to install new leadership, Tom Skilling returns from another conveniently timed vacation, the Top Five@5 features more compelling testimony from the trial of disgraced former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard breaksdown the winners/losers from the government shutdown, Richard Roeper recaps the Oscar nods/snubs, and Executive Director for Project Onward Nancy Gomez brings artist Andreww Hall to the show to talk about their mission of supporting artists.
