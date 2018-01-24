Project Onward’s mission to nurture professional artists with mental and developmental disabilities
Nancy Gomez, Executive Director for Project Onward and Project Onward artist Andrew Hall join Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann (in for Roe Conn) to talk about Project Onward’s upcoming exhibition that features work inspired by African American art legends.
