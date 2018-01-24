Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center

Project Onward’s mission to nurture professional artists with mental and developmental disabilities

Posted 9:15 AM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:14AM, January 24, 2018

Anna Davlantes, Andrew Hall -Project Onward artist, Nancy Gomez -Executive Director for Project Onward, and Justin Kaufmann (JCarlin/WGN)

Nancy Gomez, Executive Director for Project Onward and Project Onward artist Andrew Hall join Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann (in for Roe Conn) to talk about Project Onward’s upcoming exhibition that features work inspired by African American art legends.

