× Lester Holt talks about having to “choose his words very carefully” while reporting from N. Korea

Anchor for the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News & Dateline NBC Lester Holt joins Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to talk about his trip to N. Korea and the unusual stipulations he was required to follow.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3457338/3457338_2018-01-24-200138.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

