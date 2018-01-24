Lester Holt talks about having to “choose his words very carefully” while reporting from N. Korea

Posted 8:06 PM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:13AM, January 25, 2018

People walk before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung (L) and Kim Jong-Il (R) after laying flowers to mark the sixth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-Il, at Mansu hill in Pyongyang on December 17, 2017. (KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Anchor for the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News & Dateline NBC Lester Holt joins Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to talk about his trip to N. Korea and the unusual stipulations he was required to follow.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​