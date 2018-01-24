× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 145: Bears Make Big Changes To Fix Injury Bug

The Bears continue to make significant staff changes, as Adam Jahns dropped another #JahnsBomb on us, reporting that trainer Nate Breske is out. The guys analyze the Bears’ injury situation over the last three years and how much blame the staff should get. They also introduce Bears fans to Brock Olivo — the best hire that could have happened to the podcast. Other topics include Alshon Jeffery’s Super Bowl guarantee and a brand new show “Hoge & Jahns” listeners won’t want to miss. Listen below!

