Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Rich People Meeting. Ever.

Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, they talk about Rex’s new tattoo, Melania Trump canceling her trip with Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland amid the Stormy Daniels scandal, the Women’s March in Chicago that happened this past weekend, Trump aides being questioned in Russia probe, gun control in America, and much more.