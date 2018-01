× Former SNL Cast Member Colin Quinn | Coming to Thalia Hall on Feb 2nd!

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 23rd) SNL’s Colin Quinn is coming to Chicago! Patti calls him up before he performs live at Thalia Hall on Feb 2nd.

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Mike Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER