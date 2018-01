× Enterprise drone usage starts to soar

Uplift President Suzanne EL-Moursi is taking companies to the skies. Using drones, Uplift collects data for enterprise businesses who need hard-to-get data. Construction companies can get a look at worksites, for example. Getting this data helps companies scale. What are some of the barriers to building a drone company? How much can drones change the game?

