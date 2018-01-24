× Dane Neal brings in the big dogs: Jimmy Bannos and Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving friend, and WGN’s own, Dane Neal. With him, he brought Chicago food legend Jimmy Bannos and his niece Alexis Bannos from Heaven on Seven. Baseball legend Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas also joins the show to talk about his new bar, ’35 Sports Bar and Grill’ in Berwyn.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.