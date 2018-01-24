× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.24.18: We love Seka!

Today’s guests include Seka, Dane Neal, Jimmy Bannos, Alexis Bannos, and baseball legend Frank Thomas. Bill and Wendy talk about David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest’ Netflix talk show and his first episode with President Obama. Then, the lovely adult film star Seka joined Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about what she has been doing since her days on the radio and the industry. She also gives her opinion on porn star Stormy Daniels alleged affair with President Trump. After that, Dane Neal comes into the studio. Dane is joined by Jimmy and Alexis Bannos from Heaven on Seven to talk about classic mardi gras dishes. Baseball legend Frank Thomas also joins the show to talk about his new restaurant, ’35 Sports Bar and Grill’ in Berwyn. The fun doesn’t stop there. Bill and Wendy also talk to Dometi and Jasmine about popular slang terms.