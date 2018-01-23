× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/18: World Economic Forum, Diversifying Video Games, & Brainstorming Benefits

The World Economic Forum has begun and Jon Najarian updated Steve LIVE from Europe where he is checking in with the direction of global business. Suzanne Muchin looked towards the future where there will be genderless Academy Awards, Allegra Frank detailed ways the video game industry can become more diverse and David Henningsen broke down brainstorming and how it can be more beneficial than people think.