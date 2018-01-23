× The Opening Bell 1/23/18: A Rocky Start To The 2018 Restaurant Economy

For most businesses, the beginning of the year marks a new chapter for opportunity, but for restaurants, the opportunity could have already passed. Doug Roth (President and CEO of Playground Hospitality) updated Steve about some surprising restaurant closings that could be a sign of tough times ahead. Kelly Stickel (CEO of Remodista) previewed the 2018 Retail Lookbook that breaks through to the opportunities that small and large scale businesses