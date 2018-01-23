× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.23.18: “Exodus: The Journey Continues,” The torture of the Turpin children, Democrats and the Senate deal

John reconnects with ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone, who highlights some of the disturbing details of the Turpin family of 13 tortured children in California. Then, ABC’s Lana Zak describes why the Democrats did not lose out in agreeing to the Senate deal that reopened the government Monday. And, FRONTLINE Documentary “Exodus: The Journey Continues” Director James Bluemel tells John of the stories of Syrian and Afghanistan refugees his cameras followed. Catch the newest installment of “Exodus” tonight at nine on WTTW.