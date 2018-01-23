× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: If you want the iPhone X, you better get it while you can

It’s Tech Tuesday! And, as always, Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by their tech-savvy pal, Bridget Carey! They talk about Amazon Go, the company’s futuristic grocery store in Seattle, Apple’s late and pricey HomePod smart speaker, why the iPhone X will probably never see its first birthday, and much more.

