× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.22.18: It’s cool in the desert

We started the day with an awesome Kid of the Week, Matthew P. and we can’t wait to see what he does next. Bridget Gainer and Maria Pappas talk about the city, property taxes and getting more women in government. Chris Stone stopped by with an update on the “State of Pot” in Illinois. Dean fills us in on the Oscar nominations. Lastly, we checked in with the president and Big O!