× Pet expert Steve Dale: Why traveling with your pet just got a bit harder

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a monkey? No, it’s noted pet expert Steve Dale! Bill and Wendy talk to Steve about well, you know, the pet world! They talk about Delta’s airline pet policies, national walk your pet month, a gorilla in a bar story, and much more!

