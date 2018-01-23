× Live from Studio 435: Rachel Drew and Gerald Dowd

The tremendous Chicago-based musicians Rachel Drew and Gerald Dowd join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about their careers, how they came to collaborate, how this collaboration differs from the other music they play, how they choose the songs they cover, what attracts them to the idea of performing duets, why growing up in musical families has helped them throughout their careers, an upcoming house party they will be playing in Oak Park and their residency at the Friendly Tap in Berwyn. Rachel and Gerald also sing a couple of songs including “My Love,” and “Uncry These Tears.”

