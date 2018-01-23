× Kid of the Week: Matthew P.

Matthew P. is today’s awesome Kid of the Week. Matthew secured 6,600 packages to send to deployed troops overseas(For his Eagle project). He had packages for males, females and K9’s. He earned 73 merit badges to qualify for his Eagle Scout (Only 21 are required). He started a club at MHS “Help for our Hero’s” to continue the work to send letters and cards to service members. His principal selected him to do the Pledge of Allegiance EVERY MORNING over speaker system. (He has not missed a day). He organized and secured 232 American Flags and had them put up surrounding Mundelein High School campus prior to Veterans Day (He and his team put them up in the rain). Way to go Matthew!