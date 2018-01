× I’m Spiritual, Dammit | Dr. Mary Neal

Jenniffer Weigel talks to Dr. Mary Neal, who wrote the New York Times bestseller “To Heaven and Back.” They discuss her latest book “7 Lessons From Heaven” and how she drown in a kayak accident in Chile and miraculously survived after 30 minutes without oxygen. As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Neal talks about the need for a spiritual awakening in the medical community and her deep faith.